Kashmiri youth develops mobile file sharing alternative to recently banned Chinese app

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam has developed a mobile phone application --"File Share Tool" which allows sharing files at a speed of 40 MB per second, faster than a recently banned Chinese app, the youth claims.

Speaking to ANI, Tipu Sultan Wani from Chadoora, Budgam said, "File Share Tool app has got a good response from people. It transfers files at a speed of 40 MB per second which is faster than recently banned Chinese app SHAREit."

"I have earlier also developed applications. This is an era of information technology and applications. File Share Tool is an easy to use app, we have received a good response from people. This app has hotspot and wifi share option," he added.

The application is available for download on Google Play Store.

The File Share tool application can help to share video, music files and documents without any limit. It will work on all phones.

After completing MBA, Wani pursued a mobile application course and started developing applications for social causes.

He has now started work on another alternative Chinese mobile applications which were on the list of recently banned apps.

As the Central government recently banned Chinese apps in India, people have been searching for alternative apps. (ANI)

