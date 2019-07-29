The visual of a snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir (Representative image/File photo)
Kashmiri youths yearning for development, say 'paradise can't exist without peace'

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:59 IST

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): The youths in Kashmir valley -- fed up with cross-border terrorism, strikes, and incidents of stone-pelting -- are aspiring for development and peace to save the paradise on the earth.
Wajahat Farooq Bhat, chairman of Srinagar-based J&K Save Youth Save Future, said: "Kashmir, which was known as 'paradise', is no more a paradise. It is not because its beauty has gone but because there is no peace, and a paradise can't exist without peace."
Kashmir valley continues to suffer due to cross-border terrorism and misguiding of local youth by Pakistan.
Bhat blames Islamabad for sponsoring and aiding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, "It has strengthened the separatist-secessionist elements in Kashmir and increased the level of violence with incalculable human and economic cost and destruction of key security facilities and civil physical infrastructure."
"The nature of terrorism in Kashmir has changed from purely political, secular and strategic goals or serving as an instrument of implementing Pakistan's foreign policy in Kashmir to a purely religious one where Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind-like terror organisations are openly embracing ISIS. This again poses a grave threat to our security," he added.
The mental trauma that follows due to financial losses on a daily basis has caused a great deal of distress among the people of the state, where education, tourism, and medical services are frequently disrupted.
"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are fed-up with violence as they have been bearing the brunt of Pakistan's proxy war for almost three decades. Various emotional pleas of families of local Kashmiri militants, on social media and in the press, appealing their sons to return home and lay down arms bear witness to this fact," said Junaid Qureshi, a political analyst.
He said: "Killing their own people, Kashmiri people, because of an ideology or religion has become a burden, especially for these young boys who do not know what they are fighting for."
"The surrender of these and other local young Kashmiri boys is an encouraging development and a clear rejection of violence while it emphasises that the common Kashmiri is longing for peace," he said.
"However, the moot point is, whether this will be an end to violence in Jammu and Kashmir or an increase of infiltration of hardened terrorists from across the border," questions Qureshi.
Bhat said that the narrative of terrorism in Kashmir is such that development is taken as anti-militancy agenda and is often linked with Kashmir conflict which must be addressed by the Government of India.
"A common Kashmiri till date is devoid of basic necessaries like good road network, connectivity to far-flung areas, drinking water, basic health facilities, school buildings, and employment," said Brigadier Anil Gupta, a security analyst.
"Back to Village programme has ignited the people's hope, but at the same time showed the absence of governance at the grassroots level," believes Brigadier Gupta. (ANI)

