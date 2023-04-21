Kashmir's first female Ju-Jitsu player to represent India in World Championship, aims for Olympics

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): A 20-year-old girl Sabkat Malik who hails from the Vijjhara area of Kashmir's Bandipora district has been selected to represent India in Ju-Jitsu International Federation's World Championship scheduled in Mongolia this year.

Sabkat, who has worked very hard to leap the ladder of success, has already won several accolades at the district, state, and national levels.

She has played at the national level nine times. She has won 6 gold medalists and 3 silver medals at the national level so far. She started her carrier at the district level, followed by State, National and now International levels.

"I want to progress and take the name of our country forward. I don't have the facilities and have to face a lot of difficulties, but still, I want to continue and one day I want to become an Olympic player," she said.

She said people would criticize her for wasting time and would often say that instead of wasting her time in sports, she should focus on her studies to secure a government job.

But her unwavering passion didn't let this criticism come her way.

Sabkat Malik who recently passed her 12th standard started participating in the game and joined a local academy when she was in 6th class. Since then she has been constantly working hard to pursue her dream to become a champion in Ju-Jitsu.

In beginning, I was hesitant since I come from a rural background and no one in her family had explored Ju-Jitsu or played it, she added.

She said her parents provided her with immense support to achieve this feat.

"Without their support nothing was possible. They didn't pay heed to the criticism made by people and always helped me wherever and whenever needed. They believed in me which infused vigour in me to work more and work harder for the achievement of my goals " Sabkat said



"We are waiting for the moment when our daughter will make all of us proud and come with flying colours in Ju-Jitsu International Federation's World Championship," Sabkat's parents told ANI.

Sabkat Malik said that whatever I am today is because of my coach.

She further said her coach unfailingly provided her with support and guidance. He put his best efforts to make my dreams come true.

Muzaffar Ahmad, coach of Sabkat while expressing happiness over her selection said that she worked very hard to reach this stage. She used to come to my academy to practice for hours despite constantly facing criticism from society. Her sheer handwork and dedication are paying her off now.

"I rely on her talent and determination and I am confident that she will prove her mettle in Ju-Jitsu International Federation's World Championship," Muzaffar Ahmad said.

Her coach further said that from societal pressure to practising tirelessly for hours together in an academy which lacked basic infrastructure Sabkat's journey has not been a cakewalk for her. It is her sheer passion for games which helped her to reach this stage.

Sabkat said that there is a lack of sporting culture in Kashmir especially when it comes to non-cricket sports. There is a lack of institutional support also.

She said there should be more social acceptance and opportunities for people who want to participate and make a career in sports.

"Teams and individuals who work hard, put blood and sweat to represent the country at international should be encouraged," she said.

She said that girls and young women are still excluded from participation in sports and should be encouraged to participate in sports.

"Sports should be given due importance by both parents and teachers. There should be more social acceptance and opportunities for people who want to participate and make a career in sports," Malik said. (ANI)

