Kashmir's last santoor maker, Ghulam Muhammad conferred with Padma Shri

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, 91 persons were selected for Padma Shri awards under various categories across the country, including two persons from Jammu and Kashmir.

The names of Mohan Singh and Ghulam Mohammad Zaz were announced on the eve of Republic Day on Wednesday after the approval of Sadria Jamhoori.

Mohan Singh was honoured with the Padma Shri award for his valuable services in the field of literature and education, while Ghulam Muhammad Zaz, a resident of the Zaina Kadal area of Shahr-Khas, who has a unique distinction will be awarded in the field of art.

The Padma Shri Award is one of the highest civilian awards in the country which is given in three categories. These awards are presented by the President of India at a formal ceremony usually held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in March or April every year.



Ghulam Mohammad Zaz from Kashmir is the last artisan to make santoor in Kashmir. He has inherited this work from his family. Ghulam Muhammad Zaz is not only the eighth generation of his family but also the last artisan of the entire Kashmir who is a santoor maker.

Expressing his views on this occasion, Ghulam Muhammad Zaz expressed happiness and said that it is a happy thing to select him for this honour, but he was saddened by the fact that this honour was not given to anyone in his last eight generations. could be found

"It is very sad that this honour is being given, but the sadness is that this honour should have been given long ago," he said.

He added that it is a matter of pride for me and the Kashmir Valley as our work and art is being appreciated at the national level.

It is to be remembered that Ghulam Muhammad Zaz is moving forward to make instruments used in classical or mystical music apart from the santoor. (ANI)

