Kashmir's Tulip Garden closes for this season with record number of visitors

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): Tulip Garden in Kashmir is closed for visitors after having been visited by record-breaking tourists this year during the one-month show.

The world-famous and Asia's largest tulip garden which was opened for tourists on March 19 was visited by three lakh eighty thousand visitors, indicating a good tourist season for Kashmir this year.

Last year, three lakh sixty thousand tourists visited the tulip garden. This year during the spring season the mesmerizing beauty of the garden attracted apart from domestic tourists 3,125 foreign tourists as well.



Since its opening in 2007, the government had been opening the garden at the end of March for twenty-five days. But this year the garden was opened on March 19. Visitors this year have had the opportunity to enter the garden for thirty-three days, setting a new record as far as the duration is concerned.

The Siraj Bagh, popularly known as the tulip garden, situates on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains. And it has been considered the largest most beautiful garden and attracts Lakhs of tourists both domestic and foreign.

Because of the Tulip Garden, the tourists visiting Kashmir Valley started coming earlier than usual. Earlier tourist season begins April last but after Tulip Garden opens tourists come to visit the valley in March when the Garden opens. The Tulip Garden, where Lakhs of flowers with dozens of varieties are prepared by the Department of Floriculture, became one of the main tourist attractions of Kashmir.

Jammu Kashmir Department of Floriculture works hard to decorate the garden with Lakhs of flowers with dozens of varieties so that more and more tourists from across the world may visit it.

It is said that the Kashmir tulip garden has no competition with any other tulip garden in the world. Besides the beauty of the garden in the 'world's paradise' what attracts the tourists is the warm hospitality of the locals. (ANI)

