Visual of group performing Kathak at the SCO's gala concert in Tajikistan (Picture Courtsey Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar Twitter Handle)
Kathak dancers led by Prachee Shah Paandya perform at SCO's gala concert in Dushanbe

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2021 15:43 IST


New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): A group of artists led by actress and Kathak dancer Prachee Shah Paandya performed at the gala concert at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday shared the proud moment calling it "an exquisite performance".
"An exquisite performance by Prachee Paandya and the group in the gala concert at the SCO Summit in Dushanbe. The audience reaction said it all," tweeted Jaishankar.
