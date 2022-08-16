Kathputli colony slum dwellers celebrate 76th Independence Day, invite PM Modi to inaugurate their home complex

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Beneficiaries of the Kathputli colony project celebrated 76th Independence Day by hoisting the flag and inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hand over the keys of their dream homes.

As many as 2,800 families stand to benefit from the flats being developed as a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) between the Government of India and Raheja Developers, of which 700 plus EWS units are ready for handover.



To mark the occasion, the multi-storeyed apartments with all modern facilities and infrastructure like provision for RO drinking water, 100 per cent water recycling and High-Speed Data and Wi-Fi are lit in the tricolours of the Indian National Flag as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative of Prime Minister Modi.

Patasi Bhatt, president of Kathputli Colony Slum Dwellers Association requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should soon inaugurate the complex and help Raheja Developers hand over the ready flats to every slum dweller family who lived in poverty and deprivation at Kathputli Colony, waiting to relocate into their new dream houses.





"We have worked a lot on this project and have a dream of owning our own homes. PM Modi has listened to us and Raheja has worked hard on this project for years. We are provided with a world-class facility. Hope PM Modi comes to give us the keys. We request PM Modi to hand over the keys to our dream homes," Patasi told ANI here.

Another beneficiary Shano said, "Earlier we had slums and it was dirt all around. Now we have a good facility. We are grateful to PM Modi and Raheja ji for making this complex and helping us realise our dream home."

Navin Raheja, CMD Raheja Developers Ltd. also celebrated 76th Independence Day along with beneficiaries and said, "We have full support from the government and I involved slum dwellers with me to help them realise the dream home. We can make the country slum-free when all stakeholders work together. We have provided all facilities for the beneficiaries like RO water, Internet facilities."

Raheja believes in the current year they will be able to provide homes to all Katputli colony beneficiaries.

"Slum dwellers want PM Modi should come and hand over the keys to their homes. It is Prime Minister's dream to provide houses to all. I hope PM Modi will listen to them and oblige us," he added.

The developer believes that housing for all requires dedication and has to be in synergy with slum dwellers along with government. (ANI)

