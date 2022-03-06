Kathua based medical student reaches his hometown

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): A student from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua who was stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation, along with another five students reached his home state on Saturday.

Anirudh Chowhan while speaking to ANI said, "I had passed sleepless nights in Metro tunnels as a safe bunker. In the last moments, I ate dry bread."



He further said, "Finally when I reached the Poland border, I took a sigh of relief when the Indian embassy welcomed me. The Indian Govt made all arrangements for food, air tickets from Poland to my residence in Kathua. I also want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jitendra Singh for constantly keeping in touch and evacuating me from the warzone."

"I am proud to be an Indian. We are in safe hands and thankful to Govt of India for their evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine," said Mamta Chowhan mother of Anirudh Chowhan after the safe landing of her son from Ukraine.

As per the student's mother, the Kathua District administration was also in touch with the family and taking regular updates till his safe return. (ANI)

