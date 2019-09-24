Police with accused -- Rehmat Ali and Ravinder Saini. in Kathua on Monday. Photo/ANI
Police with accused -- Rehmat Ali and Ravinder Saini. in Kathua on Monday. Photo/ANI

Kathua: Police arrest members of two-wheeler theft gang

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 06:08 IST

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Police on Monday arrested two alleged members of a two-wheeler theft gang in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
The accused have been identified as Rehmat Ali and Ravinder Saini.
Addressing the media persons, Superintendent of Police, Sridhar Patil, said, "We have seized 25 two-wheelers from the possession of the two accused."
Explaining their modus operandi, Patil said that the accused used to operate in busy area areas to steal the two-wheelers. "By using the master key, they used to unlock the vehicles, following which they used to change its numbers plate," he added.
Patil said that more people are involved in the gang and the investigation is underway to locate them. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 06:01 IST

