Kati Bihu celebrated in Assam

Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], October 18 (ANI): Locals in Bongaigaon celebrated the Kati Bihu festival in Assam on Saturday.

Kati Bihu marks an important day for the Assamese people as they celebrate it by lighting up their homes and agricultural fields. People perform cultural dances and organise feasts.

During this time of the year, the paddy in the fields are in the growing stage and the granaries of the farmers are almost empty. On this day, earthen lamps are lit at the foot of the household tulsi plants, the granary, and the paddy fields.



To protect the maturing paddy, cultivators whirl a piece of bamboo and emanate spells to ward off pests and the evil eye.

"On this day, every year Assamese people light 'diyas' at home, and in the agricultural fields since it is our primary source of income. We pray to the almighty for the well being of our state and our livelihood," Nandan Debnath, a local resident, told ANI.

The festival was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm all over Assam on Saturday. (ANI)

