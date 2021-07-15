'Kaushalya' Karnataka can be built by developing skills of youth: CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that by developing the skills of the youth in the state it is possible to build "Kaushalya" Karnataka.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the World Youth Skill Day organized by Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood Department today.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that by developing the skills of the youth in the state it is possible to build Koushalya Karnataka.

He observed that India being the second highest populated country in the world has the human resource of youth belonging to the 18-35 age group. The contribution of youth plays an important role in the development of any country.

Yediyurappa said that Karnataka has signed an agreement with Tata technologies to upgrade 150 Government ITIs at a cost of Rs 4,636.50 crore and the up-gradation work of these ITIs is expected to be completed by September.

The Government of Karnataka has developed a kaushalkar.com web portal for the benefit of migrant workers and has been organizing virtual 'Job Melas' through the Skill Connect web portal to facilitate placements in industries by matching the skills in youth and industrial requirements.



International Migration Centre has been established to help youth find jobs in foreign countries based on the demand for human resources, the CM added.

He further informed, four new Government Tool Room and Training centres will be established in the current year in order to provide skilled human resources to small and medium industries.

It is intended to release 400 crores to 193000 self-help groups as Community Investment Fund under the National Rural Livelihood Campaign. So far, 17,121 self-help groups have been released for Rs 149.03 crore.

Last year, under the PM Swanidhi scheme, 1,10,000 street vendors received Rs 10,000 as Investment Fund. This year it is intended to provide Rs 20,000 additional investment funds.

Karnataka Skill and Livelihood Taskforce has been formed to create 10 million job opportunities in the next 5 years. The task force is expected to submit its report shortly, the CM said.

Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Skill India Mission, and Aathma Nirbhar Bharat schemes have made significant contributions in developing the skills amongst the youth.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Skill development Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan, Secretary S.Selvakumar were present on the occasion. (ANI)

