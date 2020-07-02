Kawand Mela 2020 suspended, U'khand Police urges devotees not to visit Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Thursday issued a notice of suspension of 'Kawand Mela-2020' due to COVID-19, and requested devotees not to come to Haridwar as the district's borders have been sealed.

Earlier, state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to postpone the 'Kawand Yatra' this year in view of COVID-19 crisis.

In the meeting, there was a collective agreement that for this year Kawand Yatra should be postponed in view of the prevailing circumstances, the same proposal has been received from the Kawand Sanghs and saint Mahatmas.

The 'Kawand Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees.

This time every year during the Hindu calendar month of 'Saavan', thousands of devotees from across India, undertake the pilgrimage called 'Kawand Yatra'.

These pilgrims visit Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch waters of river Ganga.

Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples. (ANI)

