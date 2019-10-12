KAZIND 2019: 120 soldiers move to jungles to take part in 48 hour-long validation exercise

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The most important part of KAZIND - 2019, the validation exercise commenced on Saturday during which 120 soldiers of both Indian and Kazakhstan Army moved to jungles of nearby mountains of Pithoragarh to take part in the 48 hours-long exercise.

During the validation exercise, both the Armies will validate the drills and other nuances involved in joint operations while conducting 'Cordon and Search' and 'Search and Destroy' mission as part of counter-terrorism operations.

The joint operations will also validate house entry drills and neutralisation of terrorists. An Engineer bomb disposal squad is also part of the exercise which will carry out validation of diffusion of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) placed by terrorists.

The validation exercise was witnessed by Major General Daulat Ospanav, Chief of Staff of Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and Major General Kabindra Singh, Sena Medal Chief of Staff of Headquarters North India Area.

The 12 days long KAZIND Exercise will culminate on October 14. (ANI)

