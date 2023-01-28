Kaziranga National Park to open on February 4

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Kaziranga National Park issued a notification on Friday that it will open for tourists on February 4.

The notice was issued by the divisional forest officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Kaziranga National Park, saying the national park will open for tourists on February 4.

Citing management difficulties, the park authorities, however, announced that Jeep Safari under Central Range, Kaziranga and Western Range, as well as Bagori safari for tourists will be closed on February 1.



"It is for the general information of all concerned that the notification regarding park closure dated 18.01.2023 hereby stands cancelled and the park will remain open for tourists on 4th February 2023," the DFO was quoted as saying in a notification.

"In view of management exigencies, the Jeep Safari under Central Range, Kaziranga and Western Range, Bagori shall be closed for tourists on 1st February 2023," the notification said further."However, the Jeep Safari in Burapahar and Agoratoli Range and the Elephant Safari will remain opened for tourists as usual," it added.

The elephant safari will, however, remain available for tourists as usual, the park authorities informed further. (ANI)

