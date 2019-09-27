Congress general secretary KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI)
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI)

KC Venugopal slams K'taka govt, says EC acting on BJP's directions

By Ambuj Pandey | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 07:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday took a jibe at the BJP-ruled government in Karnataka and said that the Election Commission (EC) is acting on state government's direction.
Venugopal's comments came after the poll body informed the Supreme Court that it would defer the upcoming by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka till the top court takes a decision on the 17 disqualified MLAs.
Expressing shock over EC's statement, Venugopal told ANI, "The Election Commission acts on the directions of the Central government."
Venugopal said that the top court's order has jolted the BJP. "They are now hesitant to fight the elections."
The apex court said that it would hear the arguments in the Karnataka MLAs disqualification matter on October 22.
The by-polls were scheduled to be held on October 21 and the result was supposed to be announced on October 24.
The legislators have sought relief to contest the Assembly elections for 15 Assembly seats in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:51 IST

Honey-trap case: State treasury was affected, says MP minister...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari on Thursday said that the state treasury got affected due to the alleged honey-trap case in the state

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:24 IST

Transgender community banned from Surat market

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Members of the transgender community have been banned from a market in Gujarat's Surat after a man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by a transgender.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:01 IST

Awareness drive on plastic waste management held at J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on Thursday organized one-day awareness program on plastic waste management in Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:56 IST

Awareness camp on 'Swachhta- hi-Sewa' held at J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A district-level awareness camp on "Swachhta-Hi-Sewa" was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:17 IST

Threatened for life killed, wife of UP Minister writes to PM Modi, Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Wife of Uttar Pradesh Minister Babu Ram Nishad on Thursday accused the latter of threatening her at gunpoint.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:33 IST

Indian Army rescues 300 people in Pune following heavy rains

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The India Army on Thursday rescued over 300 people stranded due to incessant rains in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:29 IST

Indian envoy Sanjeev Kumar Singla calls on President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Kumar Singla, on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:16 IST

No math teacher in J-K school, students seek governor's intervention

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Students of a government school in Udhampur district on Thursday sought help from Governor Satya Pal Malik to depute a mathematics teacher at their school, asserting that they have not been taught the subject in the last two years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:08 IST

NEET impersonation case: Medical student, father arrested

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu police on Thursday arrested a father-son duo in the case pertaining to alleged impersonation in National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) examination.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:05 IST

Prohibitory orders imposed in Mumbai in view of Pawar's visit to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area in view of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's visit to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office on Friday in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:05 IST

AP: MoS railways flag off 'UDAY' Express

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Channabasappa Angadi on Thursday flagged off UDAY express, a double-decker train, from Visakhapatnam railway station here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:14 IST

BMS asks government not to go ahead with privatisation of aiports

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an affiliate of RSS on Thursday opposed government's move of privatisation of airports.

Read More
iocl