KC Venugopal to meet 21 Cong candidates who lost LS polls today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Karnataka Congress in charge KC Venugopal is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday with 21 Congress candidates who lost in the Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will take place in Bengaluru.

Both the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), which contested the recent Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka as allies, failed to make a mark.

The BJP had won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to Congress and JDS.

On Sunday, Congress leader KH Muniyappa had blamed JDS for the coalition's rout in the Lok Sabha elections, asserting that stitching an alliance with HD Deve Gowda's party cost dearly.

Muniyappa had also said that Congress will contest alone in the local body elections next year. (ANI)

