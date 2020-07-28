KCET candidates files PIL in Karnataka HC seeking postponement of exams

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) candidates on Tuesday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in High Court, challenging the notification passed by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to conduct the exams on July 30-31, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They were represented by advocates Arnav A Bagalwadi, HC Prateek and Shathabish Shivanna.



During the hearing, the bench while observing that pandemic cases are increasing on a daily basis asked the KEA to reconsider its decision on conducting exams.

Currently, public transports are not being allowed in 5,000 containment areas of the state, creating problems for aspiring students.

Taking note of the issue, the court asked the KEA to reconsider the dates to conduct the exam and place its decision before it on Wednesday. (ANI)

