KCG to be developed akin to Victoria Hospital: CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday said that the KC General Hospital at Malleswaram would be developed along the lines of Victoria Hospital in order to provide better health services to the ever-increasing population in the city.

In his address, while inaugurating the sub-centre of Jayadeva institute of cardiology and sub-centre of Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, he stated that approval would be given soon to set up a 200-bedded MCH and a 50-bedded trauma care centre in the hospital.

He further said that his government is accoring priority to public health and that 4 multi-speciality hospitals would be set up in four directions of the city besides commencing the 'Namma Clinic' in all 243 wards. Besides, 20 PHCs would also be upgraded.

He stated that Rs. 500 crore has been earmarked to provide cochlear implantation free of cost for the poor. The number of dialysis cycles per day in the state has been increased from 30,000 to 60,000 he added.

He informed that cancer treatment centres will be set up at 12 places across the state.



Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, MLA of Malleswaram and Minister for Higher Education said, Jayadeva hospital sub- centre and Indira Gandhi Children's hospitals sub-centre set up in KC General Hospital would provide better health services, especially to the people of Northern Bengaluru.

Thanking Health Minister and his department for setting up the centres within a short span of1 year, he said, in the coming days the KC General Hospital would become a 900 bedded hospital.

The hospital established by Mysore maharaja in 1910 should become a symbol of quality health service, he wished.

Dr Sudhakar, Minister for Health, said, PHC, CHC and tertiary health care would be upgraded across the city. He added that "Namma Clinic' will be set up in all the wards by November.

MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao presided over. Dr C Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva institute of cardiology, Health Department Principal Secretary Anil Kumar, Kidwai institute Director Dr Ramachandra, Head of Rajiv Gandhi institute of chest diseases Dr Nagaraj, BBMP Health Commissioner Randeep were present. (ANI)

