KCR govt can't take credit for Telangana villages receiving awards: BJP leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president NVSS Prabhakar on Tuesday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government cannot take credit for the villages in Telangana receiving more national gram panchayat awards.

Talking to ANI, Prabhakar said, "The national awards for gram panchayats have been announced. Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are some states that bagged these awards. These awards have been given for the proper implementation of central government schemes in rural areas. This award is not given to the KCR government. This is not for the activities or schemes they (state government) have brought in."

"It has been given for the work of the gram panchayats in regard to individual toilets, cleanliness, the Swatch Bharat project and others. This award is given for the proper implementation of these programs which helped the rural areas. We congratulate the sarpanches of these villages for this achievement", Prabhakar added.



Earlier on Monday, CM KCR appreciated Telangana gram panchayats on receiving 13 out of the 46 national awards.

The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on Monday.

KCR congratulated the village administration and other officials for receiving the 'National Conference on the Promotion of Panchayats - Awards ' held at the Vigyana Bhavan in Delhi on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that these awards are testimony to the rural development activities, implemented by the state government. (ANI)

