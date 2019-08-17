KCR govt in Telangana reeling under debt of over Rs 2 lakh crores: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Telangana unit of BJP on Friday claimed that the state is reeling under Rs 2.2 lakh crore debt, adding that the schemes announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is yet to be implemented as the TRS government lacks sufficient budget.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana BJP president Dr K. Laxman said, "Telangana is in debt now with a huge amount of Rs 2.2 lakh crores. Schemes like Shadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi, Farm Loan waiver, Raitu Bandhu and governance programs which are announced by K Chandrasekhar Rao are yet to be implemented as the government lacks sufficient budget, the employees are vexed with this government."

He further claimed that after listening to the 73rd Independence Day speech of KCR, people have lost all their hopes in the ruling TRS government in the state. (ANI)

