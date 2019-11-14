KCR govt wants to privatise TSRTC: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The BJP has alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led TRS government in the state is "hell-bent" on declaring Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) as a loss-making corporation for "privatising" it.

NV Subhash, BJP Spokesperson, Telangana told ANI, "For the past 39 days RTC employees are on strike and demanding solution of their problem. As many as 23 people in the state have died due to heart attacks or suicides. Today is the 39th day and the strike is continuing in the state and government is not even paying them salaries."

"KCR Government wants to declare RTC a loss-making Corporation because Chief Minister wants to promote his own people by privatise RTC routes and benefitting his family members and his henchmen," he said.

"High Court has given a proposal to form a committee by retired Supreme Court judges to solve the issues of TSRTC but KCR Government had rejected the HC proposal," he said.

Marri Shashider Reddy, senior Congress leader said that the number of people who have died since the RTC strike began in the state had crossed 23, including more than half a dozen people who committed suicides and the remaining who have suffered shock and died a natural death.

"Unfortunately the Telangana Government is totally blind and is ignoring the plight of these people. The High Court has asked the state government to sit down for talks but the government is adamant. The most unfortunate part is that more than 49,000 employees have been sacked at one go, which is totally unprecedented and it is time that the Telangana Government should think reasonably and resolve the issue," he said. (ANI)