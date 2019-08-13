KCR, his family offer prayers at Tamil Nadu's Sri Athi Varadaraja Swamy temple

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family offered prayers at Sri Athi Varadaraja Swamy temple in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram city on Monday.

A warm welcome was accorded to KCR by the temple priests and devotees when he entered the temple area.

Amid Vedic chants, the chief minister conducted his worship in the temple.

Rao was accompanied by his wife, daughter, Minister for Panchayat Raj Ramachandra Reddy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) General Secretary Ravula Sravan Kumar Reddy, among others. (ANI)