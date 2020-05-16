KCR holds meeting with agriculture experts, takes suggestions on farming policies for Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with agriculture experts, officials from the Agriculture University in which they suggested to the CM that in order to get support price for paddy, its cultivation should be restricted to 60-65 lakh acres per year in the state.

"Agriculture experts suggested to the state government and farmers that in order to get a support price for the crops, in the state for Monsoon and Rabi crops, paddy should be cultivated in 60 to 65 lakhs acres per year only. They made it clear that cultivation of maize in the rainy season was not at all profitable; instead, cotton, which is in high demand in the market, should be cultivated. They also suggested that Redgram should be cultivated in 10 to 15 Lakh acres during the rainy season," according to a message by the Telangana CMO.

The suggestions by the agriculture experts were made after studying the cultivable lands, methods and markets in the country and around the world.

The experts suggested that "if the extent of paddy cultivation is more than this, farmers will not get the right price. In the 65 Lakh acres, fine and coarse varieties included, 40 lakh acres during the rainy season and 25 Lakh acres in Rabi season should be cultivated."

Terming Cotton cultivation to be more profitable for the farmers, they said, "If Paddy gets a profit of Rs 30,000 per acre, Cotton will get after all the costs Rs 50,000 per acre. It is better to cultivate Cotton in the state in 65 to 70 Lakh acres. There is a lot of demand for Cotton in the market."

Apart from these, suggestions for the cultivation of Redgram in 10-15 acres during the rainy season, and for the cultivation of Maize to be done only in Rabi season were also given.

The State government will discuss these suggestions for the next two days before finalising the regulatory farming policy. (ANI)

