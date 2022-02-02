KCR hurts Ambedkarites for demanding new Constitution: BJP MP

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh on Wednesday said that rewriting the Constitution and demanding a new one is not only wrong but also against the people who believe in Ambedkar, calling Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's statement a farce (Tamasha).

"His statement of tamasha on the demand for a new constitution is hurting the Ambedkarites and diverting the core issues of the state," Venkatesh told ANI,



Rao on Tuesday said that the time has come that the Constitution in India needs to be rewritten.

The BJP MP further said, "The Telangana Chief Minister is creating an unnecessary fuss over the demand for a new constitution."

K Chandrasekhar Rao also stated that many countries in the world have also made changes in their Constitution, in the same way, it should be done in their country also. (ANI)

