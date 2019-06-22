KCR inaugurates world's biggest pumphouse at Kaleswaram

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Along with the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also inaugurated the world's biggest pumphouse at the Medigadda on Friday.

After the inauguration of the Kaleswaram project, KCR along with Governor ESL Narasimhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the pumphouse constructed by Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) and switched on the motor of the pumphouse.

B Venumadhav, Chief General Manager, MEIL, explaining the features of the pumphouse said, "Medigadda pump house is constructed in a way that each one unit with a capacity of 40 MWs would lift 60 Cusecs of water. It is built 91 meters above Godavari River with a total water lifting capacity of 660 Cusecs. As part of the first phase, 11 units with a total capacity of 440 MWs would start functioning. This pump house is constructed in just one and a half year, with distinct electromechanical and civil works."

Under Kaleshwaram Project, lifting of water from Godavari River would start from Medigadda itself. The biggest pump house in the entire world is constructed at this place for this purpose. As part of Kaleshwaram Project, Package-8 works are taken up at Lakshmipur with 7 units having a total capacity of 139 MWs.

Under Package-6, there are 7 units with a total capacity of 124 MWs; in Package -10, there are 4 Units with a total capacity of 106 MWs and in Package -11, four units have a total capacity of 135 MWs.

As the Government of Telangana is anxious to provide water for irrigation, work is being completed in Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla, Package 6 and Package 8. Except Package 6, all others are being constructed by MEIL.

The prestigious Kaleshwaram Project has 82 pumping units in total, with a total capacity of 4627 MWs, out of which MEIL is constructing 63 units with a capacity of 3767 MWs. That itself signifies the critical role of MEIL in this world's biggest project. While pumps and motors are being supplied by electromechanical companies like BHEL, Andriz, Jailum, the entire civil work is being done by MEIL. (ANI)

