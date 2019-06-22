Visuals from Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project on Friday. Photo/ANI
Visuals from Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project on Friday. Photo/ANI

KCR inaugurates world's biggest pumphouse at Kaleswaram

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 22:45 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Along with the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also inaugurated the world's biggest pumphouse at the Medigadda on Friday.
After the inauguration of the Kaleswaram project, KCR along with Governor ESL Narasimhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the pumphouse constructed by Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) and switched on the motor of the pumphouse.
B Venumadhav, Chief General Manager, MEIL, explaining the features of the pumphouse said, "Medigadda pump house is constructed in a way that each one unit with a capacity of 40 MWs would lift 60 Cusecs of water. It is built 91 meters above Godavari River with a total water lifting capacity of 660 Cusecs. As part of the first phase, 11 units with a total capacity of 440 MWs would start functioning. This pump house is constructed in just one and a half year, with distinct electromechanical and civil works."
Under Kaleshwaram Project, lifting of water from Godavari River would start from Medigadda itself. The biggest pump house in the entire world is constructed at this place for this purpose. As part of Kaleshwaram Project, Package-8 works are taken up at Lakshmipur with 7 units having a total capacity of 139 MWs.
Under Package-6, there are 7 units with a total capacity of 124 MWs; in Package -10, there are 4 Units with a total capacity of 106 MWs and in Package -11, four units have a total capacity of 135 MWs.
As the Government of Telangana is anxious to provide water for irrigation, work is being completed in Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla, Package 6 and Package 8. Except Package 6, all others are being constructed by MEIL.
The prestigious Kaleshwaram Project has 82 pumping units in total, with a total capacity of 4627 MWs, out of which MEIL is constructing 63 units with a capacity of 3767 MWs. That itself signifies the critical role of MEIL in this world's biggest project. While pumps and motors are being supplied by electromechanical companies like BHEL, Andriz, Jailum, the entire civil work is being done by MEIL. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:19 IST

Encounter underway in J-K's Baramulla district

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Boniyar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 09:44 IST

Death toll touches 128 in Muzaffarpur due to encephalitis

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) on Saturday mounted to 128 in Muzaffarpur district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 09:08 IST

4 held for assaulting policeman in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 22 (ANI): Four people were arrested in Chennai for assaulting a policeman on duty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:38 IST

Rajasthan: 12-yr-old boy chokes himself as part of TikTok...

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy accidentally choked himself to death allegedly while attempting to shoot and upload his video on mobile app Tik Tok, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:38 IST

Telangana: KCR inaugurates world's largest irrigation project

Jayashankar Bhupalpally (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday inaugurated the world's largest lift irrigation scheme, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, here in Bhupalpally district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:30 IST

Telangana: Father held for raping 5 -year-old daughter multiple times

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter, police said on Friday

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:27 IST

Jharkhand: Two held, rare snake worth Rs 1.6 crore seized

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Bokaro police on Friday arrested two men and recovered a rare snake Red Sand Boa worth Rs 1.6 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:13 IST

Stuti Khandwala clears NEET, JEE, AIIMS, JIPMER, chooses...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 22 (ANI): Surat-based Stuti Khandwala who hit headlines for clearing four top competitive exams NEET, JEE Main, AIIMS and JIPMER, besides securing a scholarship from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has decided to pursue research in the premier US institute.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:50 IST

BJP's vote share increased despite SP-BSP alliance: Rajnath in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): After getting re-elected to Parliament with a massive mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited his constituency, Lucknow, where he said that BJP's thumping win in the elections was a "huge

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:35 IST

Odisha minister faces flak for calling himself 'God', CM Naveen...

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi on Friday drew flak for calling himself "God" and equating Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Lord Jagannath.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:35 IST

Afghanistan holds agricultural expo in Mumbai to boost trade...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Afghanistan on Friday held an event here to highlight "Made in Afghanistan" products in a bid to attract Indian investment to their nation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:02 IST

Sonowal inaugurates Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati. He was joined by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel at the event.

Read More
iocl