KCR instructs Telangana police to take stern action against 'anarchic forces'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): After holding a high-level review meeting on the law and order situation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed the police officials to take stern action against certain "anarchic forces", which were trying to create clashes and incite communal tensions in the state.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the police officials to take stern action against certain anarchic forces, which are, out of deep despair and disappointment, trying to create clashes and incite communal tensions in Telangana," said Telangana Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

This move by the state government comes ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls on December 1.

According to an official release issued on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the government has definite information about these anarchic elements.



Rao said that the maintenance of law and order situation Telangana is top on the state government's agenda and any attempts by the persons, elements to disturb the peace and harmony should be dealt with firmly and the "anti-social elements should be crushed with an iron hand".

He declared that the police were given a free hand to deal with the anti-social elements in the state.

"During the GHMC polls, certain leaders are trying to get political mileage through several conspiracies. At first, they have used social media to spread fake news. They tried to divert people with morphed photos. Later they have indulged in provocation through their utterances," Rao said.

"The aim and objective of the government is to maintain law and order situation come what may. Do not allow anti-social elements plans under any circumstances. We have fought relentlessly to get Telangana state. We have worked with commitment, dedication, honesty and sincerity and brought the State to a certain level," he added.

He further urged the people to be alert and cautious against those trying to spread communal hatred and clashes and appealed to the political parties to wage a democratic fight in the polls in a transparent manner. (ANI)

