KCR instructs to construct drinking water reservoir for Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday instructed the concerned officials to construct a drinking water reservoir for Greater Hyderabad to mitigate the drinking water problem and to put an end to the drinking water crisis forever in the twin cities, an official statement read.

Earlier in the day, Rao held a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan on having a dedicated Reservoir to supply drinking water to the Hyderabad City.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister suggested that the Godavari water from Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma reservoirs should be supplied to fill up the proposed reservoir whenever it is required and from time to time.

He also instructed the irrigation and Rural Water Supply (RWS) department officers to immediately prepare estimates on the proposed reservoir and pipes after having a joint meeting.

The Chief Minister directed that every household within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) should be given drinking water connection.

"As on date, we are diverting water from Krishna and Godavari rivers from a far away distance to Hyderabad. Despite this, these are not fulfilling the drinking water needs of people in Hyderabad. This should not happen in future. Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochampally reservoirs are getting water from the Kaleswaram project. The government has issued orders allocating 10 per cent of the water for the drinking water purposes. Hence, from these two reservoirs drinking water should be supplied to Hyderabad," the Chief Minister's order read.

"Construct a reservoir and water treatment plant at Keshavapur. From here drinking water should be supplied to the city. For this prepare the estimates forthwith. While diverting water from Krishna and Godavari rivers, construct the reservoir simultaneously," the statement added. (ANI)

