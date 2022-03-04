KCR meets Jharkhand Chief Minister, says efforts should be made to take India in new direction

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi and said that "efforts should be made to take India in a new direction".

KCR, who is seeking to forge opposition unity against the BJP-led government, met Hemant Soren at his residence in Ranchi.

"We held discussions on a number of issues. We are clear that efforts should be made to take India in a new direction. People are talking about a third front, a fourth front...let me tell you that no front has been formed yet," he said.

Later, both chief ministers handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of soldiers from Jharkhand who laid down their lives during the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.

"Chief Minister Shri @HemantSorenJMM and Telangana Chief Minister Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over a check of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of martyred jawans of Jharkhand in Galwan Valley. @TelanganaCMO @RaoKavitha @VSrinivasGoud @vinodboianpalli," Jharkhand CMO said in a tweet.





The Telangana government had earlier extended support to the family of Col Santosh Babu who laid down his life in the Galwan Valley clashes. KCR had also said that the state government would extend help to 19 Army personnel who laid down their lives in the clash in 2020.

The Telangana Chief Minister had last month visited Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar as part of efforts to forge an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party for the next Lok Sabha elections.

He had also hit out at the BJP and said that it should be "expelled" or "the country will be "ruined". He had called for political forces to come together to oust the BJP from power.

West Bengal Chief Minister has also reached out to KCR and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as part of efforts to bring together opposition parties against the BJP. (ANI)

