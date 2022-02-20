KCR meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, discusses new vision to run country 'properly'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): As part of efforts to unite parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai and discussed the new vision, agenda to run the country properly.

KCR called the NCP chief an "experienced leader" and said that both the parties will work together.

"This country needs to be run properly with a new agenda, new vision... I discussed the same with Sharad Pawar Ji. He is an experienced leader, has given me his blessings, and we will work together," Telangana chief minister said at a press conference after meeting Pawar in Mumbai.

He said a meeting with other like-minded parties will be held soon.

After the meeting, Pawar said that various issues of development and cooperation between Telangana and Maharashtra were discussed.



"Today, we discussed solutions to the problems our country is facing, be it poverty or farmers' issues. We did not have much of a political discussion, because the issue is development... We will again hold discussions later," Pawar added.

Earlier in the day, KCR also held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Actor Prakash Raj were also present.

The series of meetings came after KCR gave a call to Opposition parties to unite against BJP.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP.

Telangana Chief Minister had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined". He also called for political forces to come together to "oust" the BJP from power.

As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

