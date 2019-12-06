KCR proposes plans to step up hydel power generation in state

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said that a barrage would be constructed at Dummugudem village for Hydel power generation and storage of Godavari River waters.

Rao sought arrangements for the lifting of three thousand million cubic (TMC) of water from the Kaleswaram project to Mid Maner.

He also instructed the officials to prepare estimates for the two works and invite tenders for the same.

Along with this, the chief minister instructed the officials to invite tenders immediately for supplying additional thousand million cubic of water to Mallanna Sagar and to complete the residual works in the Sri Seetharama project.

Rao demanded works on Kanthanapally Barrage to be completed by the March next year.

During the day, the chief minister held a review meeting on Irrigation projects in the state and irrigation water planning here at Pragati Bhavan.

Rao said in the entire State, regardless of major, medium or minor irrigation categories, the irrigation department must work as one entity.

He wanted the state should be divided into six to seven irrigation zones and each zone should be headed by an Engineer-in-Chief as an in charge. He said that the funds needed for the irrigation sector would be allocated in the state budget. (ANI)

