KCR should step out of his house and visit hospitals in Telangana: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Friday urged people of Telangana to make a video, requesting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to come out of his house and visit hospitals in the state to know their conditions amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

This comes after a body a man, which had allegedly gone missing from a hospital in Hyderabad, buried by a different family, which believed it was one of their relatives.

Cornering the Chief Minister over the issue, the BJP lawmaker said: "One person's dead body is given to some other family members. There is no system at all. This is happening in your governance. I request the people of Telangana to make a video to urge the Chief Minister to come out of his residence and visit the hospitals in Telangana."

Singh said that he wanted to meet the Chief Minister and give him a personal letter emphasising the problems being faced by people and medical staff in Gandhi Hospital. However, since morning he is occupied by police officials, who came at his residence for his preventive home custody.

"Junior doctors are striking at Gandhi hospital for three days as there are around 4 crore of people in Telangana and every COVID-19 patient is being brought to Gandhi Hospital. I along with MLC Ramchander Rao and Laxman wanted to meet Cheif Minister and give him a personal letter stating about the problems faced by medical staff and common people in Gandhi Hospital," he said.

"We were not taking any other person along with us, it was just three of us who wanted to meet him but since morning 6 am police officials came at my residence for my preventive home custody," Singh said.

He further asked if KCR is willing to serve the public, accusing him of betraying people of the state.

"Why are you betraying Telangana people? On May 30, a person named Narendra Singh was admitted in Gandhi Hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19. But to date, there is no information regarding him. We do not even know if he is alive," he added.

The state has reported 4,320 COVID-19 cases including 165 deaths 1,993 cured and 2,162 active cases so far. (ANI)

