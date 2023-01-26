KCR skips R-Day function at Raj Bhavan, Telangana BJP chief says he has no right to live in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 26 (ANI): After Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipped the Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said KCR has no right to live in this nation.

Telangana Chief Minister skipped the Republic Day celebrations held today at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag.

"KCR, who insults the constitution, judicial bodies and the national flag has no right to be in this country. By not celebrating Republic Day at the parade grounds despite the court's order, CM insulted Dr BR Ambedkar," he said while giving a speech at the Republic Day celebrations.



Accusing KCR of hating the nation, Bandi said, "The Chief Minister who does not respect National Flag, constitution and this nation have no right to live in this nation. Moreover, his love for Pakistan, Bangladesh China and Sri Lanka will boost the morale of the anti-national elements in the country."

Further accusing the KCR, Bandi said that the CM does not respect the constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, the courts and the woman Governor. "He wants to change the constitution to- 'By the son, to the daughter and for the family'," he said.

"Republic Day celebrations are going on across the country. Josh among people is clearly seen through their chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Hind'. Only our CM has a problem with it," he added.

On Tuesday, Bandi termed KCR the 8th Nizam of Telangana and said that people of the state will soon be liberated from the autocratic rule of KCR. (ANI)

