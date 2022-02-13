KCR speaking out of frustration, targeting BJP: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI): Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao saying he is speaking out of frustration and targeting BJP in his public meetings.

While addressing the Press Conference, the BJP leader stated that said that "KCR is frustrated and is not realizing what he is saying. I thought he would apologize for the comments made on rewriting the Constitution, but he is hell-bent on implementing the 'Kalvakuntla Constitution' and warning state people to follow it."

The BJP state chief condemned the arrest and detaining of activists days before the chief minister's public meeting in Jangaon.

"The attacks are being made in the presence of police. Unmindful of these attacks, when the activists take the 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans, KCR gets threatened," he added.

Sanjay said that KCR knows that his illegal rule is under scrutiny and thus was plotting to raise the Telangana sentiment. "The fear is clearly visible in his face," he added.

He further criticised the state government and said when the Centre reduced the prices of petrol and 22 states reduced the cess, KCR had openly charged 40 paise per litre, even though Telangana is a surplus state.

"Even after knowing the public's verdict in MLC elections and by-elections in Dubbaka and Huzurabad, he doesn't understand it," he said.

Sanjay questioned KCR on his Dalit Bandhu scheme for using it for electoral purposes.

"You (KCR) said that Rs 10 lakh will be provided for each of 20,000 Dalit families on Huzurabad. I dare you to disclose the full details of the beneficiaries if they received the full amount as promised," he said. (ANI)