Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reviewing maintenance work of Kaleswaram project barrages on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reviewing maintenance work of Kaleswaram project barrages on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)

KCR undertakes aerial survey of river Godavari, alerts irrigation officers on Kaleswaram project barrages' maintenance

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:08 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): After taking an aerial view of Godavari river, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday instructed irrigation department officials to be alert and cautious regarding maintaining the Kaleswaram project barrages.
Rao instructed officials to take all precautions and measures while maintaining the gates as lakhs of cusecs of heavy floodwater is coming from Pranahita river.
The Chief Minister said he was happy that the Kaleswaram project aimed at supplying water to 45 lakh acres for the industrial and drinking purposes to 80 per cent of Telangana within a short span of time.
Rao, along with the senior officials, went for a visit of the Kaleswaram project in two helicopters to examine the river basin, where water was stagnated 150 kilometres above Medigadda barrage, the key barrage in the Kaleswaram project.
He inquired about floodwaters reaching from Pranahita above Medigadda barrage. The officials said so far 300 TMC of water was flown down.
The Chief Minister instructed the officials to open the gates based on the floodwater being received and maintain the water level in the river. "After floods are receded in the Godavari, all the gates should be closed," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:01 IST

Man drives auto on Virar railway platform to help woman in labour, held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, an autorickshaw driver here drove his vehicle on to the Virar railway station platform to help a woman who went into premature labour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:58 IST

Top BJP leaders hail passage of 'historic' bills on J-K

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Riding on a thumping majority in Lok Sabha and engineering numbers in Rajya Sabha, the Centre successfully annulled Article 370 and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019. Buoyed by it, leaders from BJP and its allies heaped praises on Prime Minister Naren

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:48 IST

Schools in Maharashtra's Sangli, Satra, Kolhapur to remain...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): All schools and colleges will remain closed in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts on Wednesday as heavy rains continued to lash the region, creating a flood-like situation, department of education officials said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:45 IST

Schools to remain shut in Dehradun on Wednesday

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rainfall alert issued by Met department, Dehradun district magistrate has ordered all government and private schools to remain shut on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:44 IST

Hyderabad: Two GHMC workers lose their lives in accident at dumpyard

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers lost their lives in an accident at a dumpyard near Imbliban bus station on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:43 IST

NSA Doval reviews security situation as Parliament ends special...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval reviewed security situations at a meeting attended by senior security officials here as Parliament passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:38 IST

Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj breathed her last at the age of 67 here on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:36 IST

Welcome the J-K Reorganisation Bill if people's interest kept in...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's son and senior Congress leader Anil Shastri on Tuesday said he was in support of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill,2019 if the central government had people's interest in mind.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:34 IST

Soon, dream of united India will be real: Ramdev on scrapping of Art 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Yog Guru Ramdev on Tuesday termed the repealing of Article 370 as historic while asserting that the move has paved way for the realisation of the dream of a "united India" by the integration of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin with the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:26 IST

NSA Doval reviews security situation as Parliament ends special...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval reviewed security situations at a meeting attended by senior security officials here as Parliament passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:18 IST

Stalin calls for all party meeting on Aug 10

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting to be held on August 10 to discuss the course of action following the passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:14 IST

Sushma Swaraj admitted to AIIMS, critical

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister (EAM) and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj was admitted to the AIIMS hospital following a deterioration in her health on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl