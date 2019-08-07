KCR undertakes aerial survey of river Godavari, alerts irrigation officers on Kaleswaram project barrages' maintenance

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): After taking an aerial view of Godavari river, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday instructed irrigation department officials to be alert and cautious regarding maintaining the Kaleswaram project barrages.

Rao instructed officials to take all precautions and measures while maintaining the gates as lakhs of cusecs of heavy floodwater is coming from Pranahita river.

The Chief Minister said he was happy that the Kaleswaram project aimed at supplying water to 45 lakh acres for the industrial and drinking purposes to 80 per cent of Telangana within a short span of time.

Rao, along with the senior officials, went for a visit of the Kaleswaram project in two helicopters to examine the river basin, where water was stagnated 150 kilometres above Medigadda barrage, the key barrage in the Kaleswaram project.

He inquired about floodwaters reaching from Pranahita above Medigadda barrage. The officials said so far 300 TMC of water was flown down.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to open the gates based on the floodwater being received and maintain the water level in the river. "After floods are receded in the Godavari, all the gates should be closed," he said. (ANI)

