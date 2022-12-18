KCR's daughter and MLC K Kavitha to be Chief Guest of upcoming Indian Library Congress

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha will participate in the Indian Library Congress to be held in Kannur of Kerala on the 2nd or 3rd of the next month.

Representatives of the Indian Library Congress extended an invitation to Kavitha and she accepted it.

Kavitha will be the Chief Guest at the cultural festival to be held on the evening of January 2 followed by a discussion on culture on January 3rd.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meeting of the Indian Library Congress on January 1.

Prominent personalities from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, and other states will be present in this program. (ANI)