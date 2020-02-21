Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The gates of Kedarnath temple will be thrown open for public on April 29, a statement from the temple committee said.
As per the statement, "The gates will open at 6:10 am. On April 26, the idol of Lord Shiva will leave for Kedarnath in a palanquin and it will reach there on April 28. On April 29, the gates will be opened." (ANI)
Kedarnath temple to re-open for devotees from April 29
ANI | Updated: Feb 21, 2020 15:35 IST
