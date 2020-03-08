Keen to inspire other rural women to become entrepreneurs, says Narsinghpur women

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Women residents of a village in Narsinghpur have said that they were excited about `She Inspires Us' campaign started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it provides them an excellent opportunity to tell their stories of entrepreneurship to others to inspire them.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered women living in rural areas. Through Self Help Groups we are able to sustain our work," a woman in Narsinghpur told ANI.

These women, who earlier used to be confined to their homes, are now in the business of cattle rearing or sewing clothes.

"We are excited about PM Modi's She Inspires Us campaign as we will be able to tell our success story to all. Our success stories might inspire others to become entrepreneurs," said another woman.

Since its launch on Thursday, the campaign has been receiving a lot of response. Common people, political leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have tweeted under the hashtag #SheInspiresUS.

The Indian Army and Central Railways have also shared several stories. (ANI)

