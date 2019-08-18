K Vijay Kumar in conversation with ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI
K Vijay Kumar in conversation with ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Keen to reopen all communication channels: J-K advisor to Guv

By Ashoke Raj | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:11 IST

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar, on Sunday said that after the abrogation of article 370, communication channels here were reduced as an essential preventive measure to ensure they are not misused.
He also added that the administration is keen to open all communication channels as soon as possible.
"Because we have to maintain law and order, as an essential preventive measure we had to reduce the communication channel so that it is not put to misuse. This is based on our previous experience in Jammu and Kashmir. This is based on our important location. We are at the International Border and the Line of Control area," Kumar told ANI.
The retired IPS Officer said the administration has been cautious in not suddenly opening up all the channels of communication due to nefarious activities from across the border.
"Because of certain nefarious activities done from across the border, we have been a little cautious in not suddenly opening up all the channel of communication. We are acutely aware of the inconvenience caused to the public but this was an action taken consciously and a calibrated measure to protect the public from unnecessary exposure to wrong news," he said.
Kumar said he cannot say by when all communication channels would be opened.
"I want to make it very clear that this was taken in public interest after seeing what has happened in the previous past. We will try to make it as soon as possible and practical. I won't give you a deadline. It is based on what is happening on the media, what is happening on the communication channels," he said.
"It is based on the local considerations which the DC and SP have been authorised to take. I would only say that we are at it. We are also keen that as soon as this is possible, we should open. We can't have indefinite closure. We are aware of that," he added.
Talking about the challenges faced by the administration, he said, "There are many challenges we face. One is militancy on one side. Second is turbulence which may ensue because of rumour-mongering that is fake news and social media and all. The third one is the confusion which are caused deliberately about the views with regard to the action taken by the government of India in the interest of people, in the interest of integration and so on," he said.
Kumar said each of these has an impact on the law and order situation.
"If the man on the street who is in the house is not aware what is the intention of the government, then he is in a state of a confused mind, he is in the state of mental limbo. Somebody who wants to exploit can always convert him and push him to the other side. So this is a communication which needs to be addressed and all efforts are being taken to convey what is happening," he said. (ANI)

