Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Captain Amol Yadav in New Delhi on Sunday.
Keep dreaming big: PM Modi to innovator Amol Yadav

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met and congratulated Captain Amol Yadav, who built a 6-seater indigenous experimental aircraft, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday.
The prime minister asked the innovator to keep dreaming big.
"On meeting Captain Yadav, PM did not just congratulate him, but also asked him to keep Dreaming Big!" Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a series of tweets.
During a Make in India event in Mumbai in February 2016, Captain Yadav showcased his idea for building a fully indigenous model of a small experimental aircraft. However, the project ran into a few delays, including receiving a "Right to Fly" for the experimental project, the prime minister's Office said in a tweet.
The PMO informed that the concerned authorities were asked to take immediate action to ensure that all regulatory hurdles were removed.
"PM @narendramodi is of the view that determined individuals like Captain Yadav embody the spirit and character of New India. When informed of the delays, concerned authorities were asked to take immediate action to ensure that all regulatory hurdles were removed," it said.
"Celebrating Indian talent and innovative zeal. Yesterday, Prime Minister @narendramodi met a dynamic young innovator Mr Amol Yadav. A pilot by profession, he has taken up the initiative of manufacturing of small aircraft in India," it added.
After meeting with Modi in New Delhi, Yadav had said he is happy that the Prime Minister was following his project and was updated with information about it.
"I am really happy that he was following the project and invited me to his house. He asked me if my dream is fulfilled now. It was unexpected for me. He has a lot of information about my project. He also knows my plane is parked in Dhule. He said that he keeps information about me," Yadav had told ANI. (ANI)

