Keep Muslim clerics away from anti-CAA protests, says former Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung; protestor disagrees

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Former Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung on Monday said that it is important for the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to remain secular, and urged Muslim clerics to stay away from them.

His stance, however, didn't go well with one protestor who voiced his disagreement while Jung was interacting with reporters.

"Ek baat mein aur aap se kehdu, ye jo protest hai, iska bohot zaruri hai ki ye secular rahe. Ye Musalmano ka andolan nahi hai. Ye Hindustan ka andolan hai. (It is very important for this protest to remain secular. This protest is not of Muslims, this is India's protest)," Jung said at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here.

Jung stated that the agitation should be led by students.

He added, "Ek aur guzarish, aur bohot logo ko pasand nahi aegi, maulanao ko isse dur rakhiyega. Hamare pass koe jagah nahi hai ab Maulanao ke fatwo ki. Aap baithke apne Madarso me fatwe dijiye, ut-patang fatwe (There is one more request, and most people will not like it, keep Muslim clerics away from this. We don't have any space for their fatwas now. You give fatwa while sitting in the Madrasas)."

However, Jung's statement regarding Madrasas and Muslim clerics didn't go well with one of the protesters, who later expressed it when Jung was later talking to media after addressing the students at the University.

The said protestor intervened Jung while he was speaking to reporters and expressed his disagreement with the former LG's point of view. Unfazed about the criticism, Jung calmly heard the man and replied, "It is okay if you don't agree with what I said." (ANI)

