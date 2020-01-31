Keep national interest paramount: President

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday stressed the need for keeping "national interest paramount" while fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen.

In his address to the joint session of Parliament, marking the beginning of the Budget Session, Kovind said: "Our Constitution expects from this Parliament and every member present in this House to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen and make necessary laws for them, keeping national interest paramount."

Kovind also said that any form of violence in the name of protest makes "our society and country weaker."

"My government clearly believes that mutual discussion and debate make democracy stronger. While any form of violence in name of protest, makes our society and country weaker," said Kovind.

The President's remarks come a day after a juvenile was arrested for brandishing a pistol and shooting towards students protesting against the amended citizenship law in Jamia area here on Thursday.

One student was injured in the incident. Protests at multiple places in the country are also being held over the new law.

President Kovind also said that this decade is very important for the country.

"In the last five years, the government has laid the foundation for making this century Bharat's century. This decade is very important for Bharat," he said.

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 to end on April 3. (ANI)