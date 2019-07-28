Keep reading, keep sharing : PM on great response to NMA mobile app for books

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the "great response" generated on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App where people shared details of the books they read.

"I am happy that my request to share the books you all read, on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App' has generated a great response. People have been sharing details of what they are reading. Let us keep reading and keep sharing," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the government would soon create a permanent book corner on the mobile application and urged listeners to suggest a title for the book corner.

"Let us create a permanent books' corner on the Narendra Modi App and whenever we read a new book, let us write and discuss them. Also, I urge everyone to suggest a good name for this book's corner. Let the book's corner become an active platform for readers and writers. Keep reading and sharing thoughts about new books with all Mann Ki Baat listeners."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his experience of using NMA app saying that he does not get much time to read books but have gained knowledge about the unread books from notes of users.

"I must candidly admit here that I am not able to devote much time to reading books these days. But I have gained a lot, in the sense that based on your correspondence here, I got opportunities to know about themes of many kinds of books.

"It must be part of your recent memory that in the earlier episode, I had referred to a collection of short stories by Premchand Ji, We had decided that on reading any book, some of its facets should be shared with all through the mobile application, " he said.

"People discussed books based on science, technology, innovation, history, culture, business, life skills and so on," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also briefly touched upon the issue of water conservation and urged people to take requisite steps to save it for the future generation.

He also spoke about the bravery of children who had fallen prey to Cancer but won medals in World Children's Winners Games held in Moscow. (ANI)

