Keesara Tehsildar arrested with over Rs 1 crore bribe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the residence of Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, Tehsildar of Keesara in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and recovered over Rs 1 crore in cash.

ACB officials laid a trap here on Friday night and caught Nagaraju red-handed while taking bribe. The bribe was mostly in Rs 500 denomination notes.



The amount was said to be given to Nagaraju, Keesara's Tehsildar for allegedly doing an official favour in connection with an issue related to 28 acres of land in Rampally Dayara with Ch. Srinath, a realtor of Satya Developers and another realtor K Anji Reddy.

Apart from Nagaraju's residence, the ACB officials searched his office premises too. (ANI)

