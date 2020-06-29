New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his government will pay an honorary amount of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dr Aseem Gupta, who lost his life due to COVID-19.
"Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid yesterday. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice. I just spoke to his wife and offered my condolences and support," Kejriwal tweeted.
While paying tribute to Dr Assem Gupta in a press briefing, Kejriwal said, "On June 3 he contacted corona and was admitted to hospital. Subsequently, he died. His wife who is also a doctor was also infected with coronavirus, and now she is cured of the virus. "
"We pray for the soul of Dr Aseem Gupta. Delhi government will give an honorary amount of Rs 1 crore to his family. His life can never be priced; it is just a small amount to be given by people of Delhi and the country to his family," he said.
Gupta passed away at Max Hospital in Saket on Sunday. (ANI)
Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr honorary amount for family of Delhi doctor who died of COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:10 IST
New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his government will pay an honorary amount of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dr Aseem Gupta, who lost his life due to COVID-19.