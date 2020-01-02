Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to kin of firefighter died in Peeragarhi blaze

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel Amit Baliyan who lost his life during fire fighting operations at a factory in Peeragarhi.

Amit Baliyan, succumbed to his injuries after he was trapped in the fire which broke out at a battery factory here in the morning.

As many as 17 people have been injured including three workers and 14 Delhi Fire Service personnel in the fire.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal also condoled the death of firefighter Amit Baliyan and said that all possible assistance will be extended to his family as well as to the other firefighters injured in Peeragarhi factory fire.

"Deeply anguished over the news of the death of fire operator Amit Baliyan. Amit along with his team members fought bravely to save the lives of many people. I salute his bravery. My sincere condolences to his family members. All possible assistance to be extended to the injured and bereaved family," Baijal tweeted. (ANI)

