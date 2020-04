Kejriwal asks AAP workers to help needy, says it is 'true patriotism'

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to help those in need. He said that this is "true patriotism".

"This is a very difficult period. My appeal to all Aam Aadmi Party workers is that if they find any person in trouble, then help him in every possible way. This is true patriotism. This is humanity. This is the true worship of God," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

As many as 1,767 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi so far, out of which 67 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

There have been 42 deaths in the national capital, 911 patients are admitted to hospitals, of which 27 are in ICUs and 6 are on ventilators, the minister added.

Jain also said that the government has received 42,000 rapid testing kits which will be used in containment zones starting tomorrow.

The Delhi government has declared as many as 68 areas in the capital as containment zones to check the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)