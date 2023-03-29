Kejriwal attacks PM Modi, BJP in Delhi assembly, raises Adani issue

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a strong attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that "BJP has looted more in seven years what Congress did not in 75 years".

Speaking in the Delhi assembly, Kejriwal also raked up the Adani issue.

He made allegations of corruption against PM Modi. The Aam Aadmi Party leader repeated some of the allegations made earlier by Congress and some other opposition parties including that "six airports had been given to Adani group" and some foreign contracts had been awarded to the companies linked to the group due to alleged government pressure.

The BJP has rejected these allegations.



Kejriwal alleged that investigating agencies such as CBI and ED were being misused.

He said there was steep rise in the fortunes of Adani group after the BJP-led government came to power.

"The BJP has looted in seven years what Congress did not do in 75 years. PM Modi is less educated...," he said.

He said perception is most important for a leader and alleged the BJP government had not agreed to probe in the wake of Hindenburg-Adani row as demanded by opposition parties.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed continuous disruptions since the beginning of second part of budget session of Parliament on March 13 over oppositon's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row. AAP MPs have also taken part in opposition protests. (ANI)

