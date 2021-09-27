Kejriwal backs Bharat bandh, urges Centre to listen to farmers' demands

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday backed the agitating farmers and urged the Central government to listen to their demands.

"This is very sad that on the occasion of Bhagat Singh birthday, farmers had to call for a Bharat bandh. It has been almost a year since the farmers are trying to convince the government. This is an independent India. If we don't even listen to our farmers in independent India, then who will?" said Kejriwal while speaking to the reporters during the Delhi Tourism app launch.

He further said that the demands of farmers are correct and government should listen to their demands.

"All their demands are correct, and since the beginning, we have backed them. I appeal to the Central government to listen to their demands as soon as possible so that they can go home and can start their work. Enough talks have been held with the Agriculture Minister, now he should just announce that we are listening to their demands," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)