Kejriwal blames neighbouring states for rise in Delhi air pollution

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the neighbouring states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and blamed them for the rise in pollution in the national capital and appealed to them to "understand" their responsibility and help the farmers dispose of their stubble.

Inaugurating a hospital in Shalimar Bagh here today, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government controlled the air pollution and the rise in the air pollution in the city is because of the stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

"Delhi's own pollution, including vehicles, industries is within the safe limit. I have been tweeting pollution data in Delhi for the last 1 month. Pollution has started increasing from the last 3-4 days, it is the pollution of stubble, which is burning in the surrounding states," said Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister further pointed out the efforts of the Delhi government to control the pollution and said that the government made a 'solution' that is sprinkled in the fields for free.

"We made a solution. If you sprinkle it on the stubble, there is no need to burn it thereafter," he added.

Kejriwal further attacked the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and said that these states have not done anything for the farmers.

"These states have not done anything for the farmers and so farmers are compelled to burn stubble, which is why Delhi has to suffer from air pollution."

The Chief Minister appealed to the state governments to "understand" their responsibilities and help the farmers.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 171 till October 13 that has now risen to 284 due to stubble-burning in the neighbouring states.

He further enumerated the steps taken by the Delhi government to reduce air pollution in the city.

"Delhi government is dealing with pollution on two levels: Tree transplant policy and electric vehicle policy," said the minister.

Rai claimed that the teams constituted by the government have visited more than a thousand sites and 70 per cent of people are following the norms. Strict action is being taken on the remaining 30 per cent of the people. (ANI)