Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Kejriwal calls urgent meeting of MLAs, officials of violence-hit areas of Delhi

ANI | Updated: Feb 25, 2020 08:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting at his residence of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of Delhi.
Five people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes in North-East Delhi on Monday.
"The situation is very tense. We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi," Delhi Police said.
The Commissioner of Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting on late Tuesday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi. (ANI)

